Press Conferences

16:38 22.05.2019

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

2 min read

KYIV. May 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than 54% of Ukrainians positively assess the creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and it receiving the tomos on autocephaly. This is based on results of a survey, titled "Confessional structure of the population of Ukraine and creation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church: May 2019," conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"Some 54.2% of respondents are positive about the creation of the OCU and it receiving the tomos on autocephaly. A neutral position is expressed by 31.2%, while 10.9% expressed a negative attitude. Some 3.6% found it difficult to answer the question, Deputy Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky said during a presentation of survey results at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

Among respondents who are positive or neutral about the OCU's creation and tomos, 64.5% believe that the conditions defined in the tomos are sufficient for the development of an independent Ukrainian church and that is impossible to refuse it. At the same time, 8.8% of respondents believe the conditions are negative for the OCU and that is necessary to abandon the tomos and restore the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate (UOC-KP). Some 26.7% could not or would not answer the question.

More than half of Ukrainians, 50.6%, said that the provision of the tomos is more likely to unite the society, while 30.5% said it would foment division in Ukraine. Some 18.9% could not or would not answer the question.

Some 39.6% of respondents positively assess the election of Epiphanius as OCU head, while 43% are neutral and 6.8% are negative. Some 10.6% of respondents could not or would not answer the question.

Asked who, Epiphanius or UOC-KP head Filaret, should have been elected to head the OCU, 36.5% said Epiphanius, 15.5% said Filaret and 2.2% said someone else. Some 45.9% could not or would not answer the question.

KIIS conducted a nationwide public opinion poll from May 12 to18, 2019, using the CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews) method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (selecting respondents by quota). Some 1,200 persons living in all regions of Ukraine (except Russia-occupied Crimea) took part in the survey. The sample is representative for the population of Ukraine over 18 years old.

In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The margin of error is 2.9%

Tags: #ocu #conference #tomos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

16:27 16.05.2019
Presidential adviser Pavlenko: If Orthodox Church of Ukraine acts in accordance with tomos, it won't be 'taken away'

Presidential adviser Pavlenko: If Orthodox Church of Ukraine acts in accordance with tomos, it won't be 'taken away'

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

11:57 11.05.2019
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

11:55 08.05.2019
Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

10:42 26.04.2019
Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

14:57 18.04.2019
New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

17:57 16.04.2019
First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD