Press Conferences

11:57 11.05.2019

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

2 min read

KYIV. May 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrsadvynprom has asked the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to adapt the program of state support for horticulture for berry enterprises, as well as expand the list of wine making regions, Ukrsadvynprom members have said this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The markets of the United Arab Emirates and Singapore accept berries only in small packaging - 125 g. It is impossible to manually prepare large volumes of berries in packaging of 125 g each. Therefore, we need optical sorting and packing lines for blueberries. And it would be good if berry enterprises could claim compensation for purchasing sorting lines [as well as apple growing enterprises]," Taras Bashtanyk, the director general of Ukrainian Berries, said.

According to him, berry enterprises also need chambers with an adjustable gas environment, which allow them to store berries without loss of quality for up to 45 days. So producers will be able to sell berries after the harvest season, when the price is more profitable. Now the volumes of refrigerators with adjustable gas environment, which are provided for by the state support program, are too large for berry enterprises.

Bashtanyk also noted that, when exporting to remote markets, berry enterprises face logistical difficulties.

Ukrsadvynprom unites more than 170 enterprises from different regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #conference #farming
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 18.04.2019
New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

17:57 16.04.2019
First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

18:57 11.04.2019
Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

15:07 11.04.2019
Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

13:52 11.04.2019
Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

13:00 11.04.2019
More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

15:00 27.03.2019
Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

14:41 27.03.2019
Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

12:29 27.03.2019
Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

22:39 25.03.2019
Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Hrytsenko: Main advantage of this election campaign - no one knows the winner

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

Be Smart online training platform for External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) launches series of videos explaining answers to test questions

Intergal-Bud to resettle families from three Khrushchov-era buildings in Kyiv to dismantle them

Zelensky leading presidential race, followed by Tymoshenko and Poroshenko – poll

112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

Violation of intellectual property rights by Ukrainian pharma producers results in disengagement of foreign investors – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD