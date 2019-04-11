Press Conferences

13:52 11.04.2019

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

2 min read

(The headline has been updated; text after paragraph 3 has been added)

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 61% of Ukrainians who are ready to vote in the second round of presidential elections on April 21 support showman Volodymyr Zelensky, compared to 24% of the voters supporting incumbent President Petro Poroshenko. These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating in April.

According to the results of the poll presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Thursday, April 11, some 15% were undecided.

Of all those polled, 51% of Ukrainians plan to vote in favor of Zelensky, compared to 21% of those supporting Poroshenko, while 18% were undecided and 10% did not plan to vote.

The survey contains electoral preferences of those who have decided for whom to vote. Among those intending to vote in the second round and already decided on their choice, 71% are for Zelensky, Poroshenko would get 29%.

Zelensky leads Poroshenko in all age categories. In addition, he is the leader among residents in eastern, southern and central regions of the country. In western parts of the country, the candidates are running neck and neck.

Some 61% of respondents believe Zelensky will become the next president, compared to 17% who say it will be Poroshenko. Some 22% are undecided.

Among the electoral groups of candidates who gained significant results in the first round, the relative majority is convinced that Zelensky will be the next head of state. Among the supporters of Poroshenko, half are confident in his victory, while a quarter of them simultaneously believe Zelensky will win.

Sociological Group Rating conducted the survey on April 5-10, 2019, among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 people took part in a personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.8%.

