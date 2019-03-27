Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

KYIV. March 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) - All foreign diplomats who met with the presidential candidate of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not express any concerns and received answers to all their questions, Ivan Bakanov, the head of the election headquarters of Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I was present at all meetings of Volodymyr Oleksandrovych [Zelensky] with diplomats, and I saw no fear on their part. All the questions they asked were accordingly answered. None of the diplomats present expressed antipathy or non-acceptance toward Volodymyr Oleksandrovych's answers," he said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

In turn, coordinator of Ze!Team Oleksandr Korniyenko noted that in the article published by Reuters agency on March 26 entitled "Unpredictable election makes Ukraine's friends wary," there is no reference to specific diplomats.

"It is not clear what diplomats: an ambassador of one of the countries, an ambassador of another country ...," he said.