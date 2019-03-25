Press Conferences

22:39 25.03.2019

Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

KYIV. March 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If the presidential election had been held next Sunday, 17.3% of those polled would have voted for showman Volodymyr Zelensky, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko would have been supported by 13.9%, Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko by 13.2% and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko by 13%.

Those are the results of a survey conducted by the Center for Social Engineering RAND presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday. Some 8.5% of those polled said they would vote for Opposition Platform – For Life leader Yuriy Boiko, 3.6% for Opposition Bloc leader Oleksandr Vilkul, and 3.2% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko.

Among respondents who have made their choice and said they would definitely vote, Zelensky leads with 22.5% of votes, followed by Poroshenko with 18.1%, Hrytsenko with 17.1%, Tymoshenko with 16.9%, Boiko with 11%, Vilkul with 4.7%, and Liashko with 4.2%.

Some 8% of respondents said they still had not made up their minds, while 15.4% said they would not vote.

If Zelensky and Tymoshenko make it to the second round of elections, the former would win 30.6% to 16.5%. A Poroshenko versus Zelensky race would see the latter win 29.4% to 21.8%. Zelensky would also defeat Hrytsenko in the second round by a slight margin, 27.9% to 27.8%, according to survey results.

In a race between Hrytsenko and Poroshenko, the former would defeat the incumbent president 32.8% to 22.4%. Hrytsenko would also beat Tymoshenko, 32.4% to 21.1%.

Tymoshenko would defeat Poroshenko in the second round, 23.7% to 21.6%, according to the poll results.

The survey was conducted from March 16 to March 23. Some 1,800 respondents were polled in face-to-face interviews in all regions of Ukraine, except Russia-occupied Crimea and in Russia-occupied areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The margin of error is not more than 2.5%.

