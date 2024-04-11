Press Announcement

12:00 15.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Ukraine-Russia - total war. When is final?'

1 min read

On Monday, April 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Ukraine-Russia - total war. When is final?"

Participants include: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian; journalist Oleksa Kibkalo (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

