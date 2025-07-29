Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
21:13 29.07.2025

CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control,' cancelled

1 min read

The press conference titled "Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control" of the leadership of the Power of the People (Syla Natsii) Ukrainian political party, previously announced for 12.00 on Wednesday, July 30, at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency has been cancelled. For additional information, please contact: (096) 551 5151, [email protected].

