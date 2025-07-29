21:13 29.07.2025
CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control,' cancelled
The press conference titled "Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control" of the leadership of the Power of the People (Syla Natsii) Ukrainian political party, previously announced for 12.00 on Wednesday, July 30, at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency has been cancelled. For additional information, please contact: (096) 551 5151, [email protected].