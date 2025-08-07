Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'The Court of Appeals has declared the allocation of land for the National War Memorial Complex near the village of Markhalivka illegal'

On Wednesday, August 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable on the topic "The Court of Appeals has declared the allocation of land for the National War Memorial Complex near the village of Markhalivka illegal." Participants included: lawyer from the NGO Markhalivka.Support Yulia Rybitska, director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

