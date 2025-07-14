Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 15.07.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies;

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies."

Organizers: Ukrainian Security Club, Conservative Platform and Research and Analytical Group InfoLight.UA with the assistance of the Hanns Seidel Stiftung Ukraine.

Participants: Head of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Fund for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko; Coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Social-Military Movement, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, expert of the Ukrainian Security Club Oleksiy Ivashyn; PhD in Political Sciences, head of the project Information Defense of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; Director of the Department of External and International Relations of the Ukrainian Evangelical Christian Church of Evangelical Faith, Pastor Yuriy Kulakevych; military officer, political consultant Oleksandr Antoniuk; Head of the Center for Political Studies Doktryna Yaroslav Bozhko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Additional information by phone : (063) 765 9085, [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).

 

 

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Issues of expediency, legality of initiatives of government, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding postgraduate students'

ATTENTION: Press conference ‘Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation’ at Interfax-Ukraine postponed

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation of book titled 'Joe Biden's International Corruption and My Struggle as Prosecutor General of Independent Ukraine' by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia's responsibility for war against Ukraine: legal mechanisms'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Dynamics of socio-political sentiments of Ukrainians during the war’

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation‘Pro-Russian Ukraine. Narratives, faces, prospects’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘German support for Ukrainian communities: start of registrations for financing humanitarian projects’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘What do Ukrainians think about initiatives in field of combating smoking - survey results’

AD
AD