13:00 10.07.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies'
On Thursday, July 10, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies." Participants include partner of the Barristers Law Firm Yuriy Radzievsky; partner of the Barristers Law Firm Oleksiy Shevchuk; head of the NGO Caucasian Union Dzhabrail Mirzoyev; head of the NGO International Institute of Caucasus Studies Kostiantyn Saliy (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.