Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
16:41 18.07.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

1 min read

On Thursday, July 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5-A Reitarska St.) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics."

Participants:

Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova;

Head of Government Relations, Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova;

Deputy Director Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Oleksandra Buglak;

Director Protect Humanitarians Olivier Vandecasteele;

Head of humanitarian aid in Ukraine Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Serge Oumow;

Deputy Director General for Programme Development and Innovation Ukrainian Red Cross Society Illya Kletskovskyy;

Program manager Mental health and Psychosocial support Caritas Ukraine Iryna Maksymenko;

Board Memeber Charity Fund "East SOS" Oksana Kuiantseva;

Vice president on strategic partnerships Eastern Europe Foundation Vira Nedzvedska;

Deputy Director International NGO Safety Organization Jozef Lang;

Founder & Director Mission Kharkiv Ross Skowronski.

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Details by phone: (097)795-03-00, e-mail: [email protected] (media contact person: Olena Volkova).

 

 

