Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
13:00 07.08.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: Positive examples and systemic deficiencies'

1 min read

On Thursday, August 7, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5-A, Reitarska St.) will host a meeting of the Capital Region debate club entitled "Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: positive examples and systemic deficiencies."

Participants include:
representative of the NGO United by Golf, veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Kikin,
deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council and paralympian Oleh Ivanenko,
deputy head of the Kyiv Military District and veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military psychologist Ivan Dobrovolsky,
chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, military psychologist Oleksiy Usachov,
military doctor, deputy director of Kyiv Municipal Clinical Hospital No. 10 (KMCH No. 10) and author of the "Train of Life" initiative Danylo Mykhailov .

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

LATEST

CANCELLATION: Press conference 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control,' cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions and Business are Launching the Recovery'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: what are the features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies;

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Issues of expediency, legality of initiatives of government, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding postgraduate students'

ATTENTION: Press conference ‘Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation’ at Interfax-Ukraine postponed

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation of book titled 'Joe Biden's International Corruption and My Struggle as Prosecutor General of Independent Ukraine' by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia's responsibility for war against Ukraine: legal mechanisms'

AD
AD