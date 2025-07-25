Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 28.07.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions and Business are Launching the Recovery'

On Monday, July 28, at 12.00, a roundtable discussion on the topic "'Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions and Business are Launching the Recovery" will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a, Reitarska Street).

Participants:

moderator, founder and chairman of Advanter Group Andriy Dlihach,
Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Vitaliy Kindrativ,
Chairman of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk,
Metinvest SichSteel representative Tetiana Skrypka,
Director of Relations with State Authorities in Ukraine (Unimot S.A.) Nazariy Voliansky,
CEO of Vlasne Misto Yaroslav Korniyachenko,
Director of TAS-Logistic Volodymyr Ivaschenko,
conceptualist, visionary of the construction industry, founder of HutJet Serhiy Samusev;
lawyer, public figure, deputy of Kyiv City Council of the 7th and 8th convocations Vladyslav Mykhailenko,
Chairman of the Subcommittee on Regional Economic Cooperation and Trade of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Oleksandr Marikovsky,
founder of UkrInvestClub, expert in income-generating real estate Dmytro Karpilovsky,
Director of the Investment Department of Tervin Company Yevhen Savchenko.

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Journalist accreditation at the link: https://forms.gle/fVfWHh7omqsb5vv27.

 

 

