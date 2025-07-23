Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
15:00 24.07.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: what are the features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?'

1 min read

On Thursday, July 24, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: what are the features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?".

Participants:
village head of Hatny, head of the Kyiv regional regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Association of ATC Oleksandr Palamarchuk,
head of the NGO All-Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control Serhiy Vozny,
city mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko,
sociologist, founder of the company Aktiv Group Andriy Yeremenko,
veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur, leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps Oleksandr Mahdych.

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies;

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Conclusion of Cooperation Memo between Barristers Association, NGOs Caucasian Union and Intl Institute of Caucasus Studies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Issues of expediency, legality of initiatives of government, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding postgraduate students'

ATTENTION: Press conference ‘Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation’ at Interfax-Ukraine postponed

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation of book titled 'Joe Biden's International Corruption and My Struggle as Prosecutor General of Independent Ukraine' by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia's responsibility for war against Ukraine: legal mechanisms'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Dynamics of socio-political sentiments of Ukrainians during the war’

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation‘Pro-Russian Ukraine. Narratives, faces, prospects’

AD
AD