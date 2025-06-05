Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘German support for Ukrainian communities: start of registrations for financing humanitarian projects’

On Tuesday, June 10, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the funding program for charitable and public organizations in Ukraine with the support of the German Foreign Ministry on the topic "German support for Ukrainian communities: start of registrations for financing humanitarian projects," which provides for financial support in the amount of from EUR 100,000 to EUR 800,000. Program Coordinator - Help – Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe in Ukraine. Participants: Director of Help – Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe in Ukraine Oleksandr Novykov; Technical Manager for Civil Society, People in Need Anna Medvedeva; Director of National Network of Local Philanthropy Development Daria Rybalchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Additional information by e-mail [email protected], tel. (067) 900 9495. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.