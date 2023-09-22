Investments

13:33 22.09.2023

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

2 min read
American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the most influential American entrepreneurs and heads of the largest funds, the press service of the President's Office reported on Friday.

The meeting was organized with the assistance of JP Morgan, the largest investment bank in the world. The total value of assets in the management of funds whose managers participated in the event exceeds $30 trillion. In particular, the press service reports, the meeting was attended by founder of Bloomberg LP Michael Bloomberg, head of Pershing Square Capital fund Bill Ackman, head of Starwood Capital fund Barry Sternlicht, founder of Citadel LLC Ken Griffin, president of the investment company Blackstone Jonathan Gray, deputy chairman of BlackRock Philipp Hildebrand of the Schmidt Futures charity Eric Schmidt, head of the Kraft Group Robert Kraft and others.

"The parties discussed the prospects of attracting the largest American business to the restoration of Ukraine and the implementation of investment projects. American entrepreneurs and financiers have confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in Ukraine immediately after the end of the war and receiving security guarantees," the press service reports.

There was also a separate meeting of President Zelenskyy with head of the largest asset management company in the world, BlackRock, Larry Fink.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #business

MORE ABOUT

12:33 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

09:54 22.09.2023
Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

20:28 21.09.2023
Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

14:03 21.09.2023
Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

19:30 20.09.2023
Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

17:57 20.09.2023
Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

12:21 20.09.2023
Ukraine hopes for compromise before WTO decision on dispute with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia – Ukraine's trade representative

Ukraine hopes for compromise before WTO decision on dispute with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia – Ukraine's trade representative

19:24 19.09.2023
Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

09:20 19.09.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in USA

Zelenskyy arrives in USA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

LATEST

Restoration projects worth UAH 3 bln being implemented in Kharkiv city and region – authorities

MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

SCM increases investments in Ukraine by quarter in H1 2023

Bayer begins construction of additional production facilities at its seed plant in Zhytomyr region

Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Construction of Volia Agri-Food Park starts in Vinnytsia

Kernel invests $44.15 mln in strengthening logistics for transshipment of vegetable oils in Chornomorsk, Reni ports

Polish logistics operator Laude transfers assets worth EUR100 mln to Ukraine after closing business in Russia, plans to increase investments

ArcelorMittal removes $250 mln new pellet plant in Kryvy Rih from urgent projects

AD
AD
AD
AD