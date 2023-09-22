American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the most influential American entrepreneurs and heads of the largest funds, the press service of the President's Office reported on Friday.

The meeting was organized with the assistance of JP Morgan, the largest investment bank in the world. The total value of assets in the management of funds whose managers participated in the event exceeds $30 trillion. In particular, the press service reports, the meeting was attended by founder of Bloomberg LP Michael Bloomberg, head of Pershing Square Capital fund Bill Ackman, head of Starwood Capital fund Barry Sternlicht, founder of Citadel LLC Ken Griffin, president of the investment company Blackstone Jonathan Gray, deputy chairman of BlackRock Philipp Hildebrand of the Schmidt Futures charity Eric Schmidt, head of the Kraft Group Robert Kraft and others.

"The parties discussed the prospects of attracting the largest American business to the restoration of Ukraine and the implementation of investment projects. American entrepreneurs and financiers have confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in Ukraine immediately after the end of the war and receiving security guarantees," the press service reports.

There was also a separate meeting of President Zelenskyy with head of the largest asset management company in the world, BlackRock, Larry Fink.