09:24 01.08.2023

ArcelorMittal removes $250 mln new pellet plant in Kryvy Rih from urgent projects

ArcelorMittal Corporation, which includes PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), has excluded from the list of urgent projects the construction of a new pellet plant in Kryvy Rih.

"The previously announced strategic capex envelope has now been revised to reflect the change of scope and inflation to the Liberia and Monlevade projects whilst the Ukraine pellet plant project previously on hold is removed," the company said.

In turn, the plant's press service, in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency, explained that the company does not completely abandon this project.

"The company temporarily excluded the project for the construction of a pellet plant from the current list of capital investment projects. However, the company does not refuse this contract and is ready to return to the project after the end of the war," the press service explained.

As reported, earlier ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih announced the suspension of the project for the construction of the factory.

