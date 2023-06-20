Investments

12:31 20.06.2023

Philip Morris International invests $30 mln in construction of new factory in Lviv region

Philip Morris International (PMI) is investing more than $30 million in launching a new production facility in Lviv region, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

According to the report, preparatory work for the new factory will begin in July 2023, and they expect to begin production in Q1 2024. The new factory will employ over 250 people, primarily in manufacturing. Employment will be offered to Philip Morris Ukraine employees from our Kharkiv factory first.

"By opening this new facility, we once again demonstrate our support for Ukraine. This investment embodies our commitment as a long-term economic partner. The new production at the location proposed by UkraineInvest will create jobs, satisfy the demand of the Ukrainian market with high-quality products, and support the economy in a tough time for the country," Maksym Barabash, Managing Director of Philip Morris Ukraine, said.

PMI European Region President Massimo Andolina expressed confidence that the new facility would provide a reliable supply of products and employment opportunities for Ukrainians. "This investment is a powerful signal to other international investors - a signal of confidence in Ukraine's economy, confidence in the Ukrainian people, and confidence in Ukraine's future," he concluded.

Philip Morris Ukraine has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 1994 and during this time has invested more than $700 million in the Ukrainian economy. In 2022, the company paid UAH 25.3 billion in taxes in Ukraine.

