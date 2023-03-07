Investments

10:20 07.03.2023

Metinvest suspends almost all strategic investment projects due to war

2 min read
Metinvest suspends almost all strategic investment projects due to war

 Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the international vertically integrated mining and metals group of companies, has suspended almost all strategic investment projects due to the war in Ukraine.

"Almost all current strategic investment projects have been suspended, with the exception of the construction of a new block of mine No. 11 at Pokrovsk-Vuhillia to maintain production volumes," Metinvest stated in a presentation at the 14th annual corporate conference J.P. Morgan Global Emerging Markets, held on Monday.

It clarifies that although decarbonization initiatives were delayed due to the war, the strategy for iron ore assets has not changed, and the group continues to focus on high-quality products.

"Strategic priorities will need to be comprehensively reviewed after the end of the active phase and assess the impact of the war. The group is looking for opportunities to improve synergies between Ukrainian and foreign assets as they are vertically integrated," the company's future plans after the end of the war are explained.

According to the presentation, since the outbreak of hostilities, Metinvest has transferred part of its assets to a hot conservation mode to ensure the safety of employees, protect equipment and prevent any industrial accidents that military operations could potentially lead to. At the same time, critical repairs continue to ensure an adequate level of productivity, as well as in preparation for increasing production after the end of the war.

"The group has some power generation capacity at some of its assets and is considering expanding it to prevent damage from emergencies due to power outages," the presentation said.

Regarding the period of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, the company points to the political and economic rapprochement of the country with the EU, as well as the reduction of competition from Russian manufacturers. If the reconstruction program is implemented on a large scale, it could increase domestic demand for steel products, the group believes.

Tags: #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

18:26 06.03.2023
Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

20:14 28.02.2023
Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

16:02 14.02.2023
Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

18:14 09.02.2023
Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

20:56 30.12.2022
Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

18:53 06.12.2022
Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

12:32 10.11.2022
Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

16:24 09.11.2022
Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

17:28 31.10.2022
Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

LATEST

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

AXOR Industry invests $35 mln in construction, expansion of window and door fitting production in Ukraine

UkraineInvest signs with Epicenter K, Kingspan memos on 'investment nannies' worth $370 mln

Italian One Works presents first stage of analysis of Mykolaiv master plan, five pilot projects

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih interested in continuing investment in Ukraine – CEO at meeting with SPF

Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

Ukraine schedules auction for sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for March 3

AD
AD
AD
AD