Rada proposes diplomatic officials involved in attracting foreign investment to Ukraine – bill

MP Serhiy Hryvko (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) has proposed that diplomatic officials are involved in attracting foreign investment to Ukraine.

Bill No. 8289 on introducing amendments to the law On the Diplomatic Service, introducing a mechanism for the participation of diplomatic servants in the process of attracting foreign investment to Ukraine, was registered by the MP in the Verkhovna Rada, the website of the parliament reported.

The bill expands the functions of diplomats, who will have to deal, among other things, with attracting foreign investment to Ukraine. The functions of diplomatic staff are proposed to include work to promote the opening of foreign enterprises and enterprises with foreign investments on the territory of Ukraine, to expand international economic partnerships with the participation of economic entities-residents of Ukraine.

The bill provides for bonuses (included in salary) for effective work to attract foreign investment to Ukraine.