Investments

12:56 13.12.2022

Switzerland to invest in restoration of Ukraine's power plants, schools, hospitals in 2023 – President Cassis

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis says Switzerland will invest in the restoration of power plants, schools and hospitals in Ukraine in 2023.

At a conference in support of Ukraine in France on Tuesday he said Switzerland will invest in the restoration of power plants, schools and hospitals in Ukraine next year.

Cassis said the restoration of Ukraine is an important direction for Switzerland.

As reported, the Swiss Federal Council at a meeting on November 2 adopted an action plan to mitigate the consequences of the coming winter for the population of Ukraine, in particular, allocated CHF 100 million for projects to finance the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

