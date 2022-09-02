Investments

16:23 02.09.2022

Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

2 min read
Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group will resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after the war, the company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov has said.

"Ukraine must win convincingly in order to resume investment," he told Forbes-Ukraine.

According to the publication, in the conditions of war the group is rethinking its strategy, but the task remains unchanged – to become one of the key players in the European metallurgical market.

According to Ryzhenkov, the company plans to build a new plant in Bulgaria or Italy, which will provide the group's mining and processing plants with a market for iron ore.

In turn, Director General of Zaporizhstal Oleksandr Myronenko, predicts that it will be possible to return to new large projects in Ukraine in two or three years after the end of the war. So much time, according to him, will take the resumption of logistics chains, production volumes, the return of old and the search for new employees.

The company is considering two possible options for restoring its assets in Mariupol liberated from the invaders. None of them assumes the resuscitation of Azovstal in the same place.

The first is the restoration of Illich Iron and Steel Works with the expansion of its production lines, which were at Azovstal. The approximate cost of the project, according to Enver Tskitishvili, Director General of Azovstal, is $15 billion, the construction period is seven years. It will take two or three years only to clear and prepare the site.

The second option is to build a new plant on a new territory. The approximate cost of this project is $8-9 billion.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Tags: #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

12:41 11.08.2022
Metinvest cuts steel production by 45% in H1 2022

Metinvest cuts steel production by 45% in H1 2022

17:46 28.06.2022
Metinvest counts on state support in launching economy, reducing taxes, encouraging investment – CEO

Metinvest counts on state support in launching economy, reducing taxes, encouraging investment – CEO

17:53 21.06.2022
Metinvest warns consumers against buying Ukrainian metal stolen by Russians

Metinvest warns consumers against buying Ukrainian metal stolen by Russians

11:17 16.06.2022
Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

09:43 16.06.2022
Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

18:59 08.06.2022
Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

17:46 07.06.2022
Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

19:09 27.05.2022
Metinvest claims piracy by Russia in Mariupol, intends to bring those responsible to justice

Metinvest claims piracy by Russia in Mariupol, intends to bring those responsible to justice

15:02 18.05.2022
Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

11:52 04.05.2022
Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

LATEST

War risks insurance is main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine – expert

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Sweden to join building incineration plants in Ukraine

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD