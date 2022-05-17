ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to review investment plan, to leave capex at $250 mln

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) will review the investment plan for Ukraine, which provided for about $500 million a year for the next five years, but intends to leave investments at $250 million, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih CEO Mauro Longobardo has said.

"We had a very appetizing investment plan – about $500 million a year for the next five years. Now we are reviewing it, but we will have almost $250 million of capital investments left, and they did not stop," he said at the Global Outlook: Economic Frontline hosted by the EBA on Tuesday.

Longobardo said that in connection with the blocking of the sea routes of Ukrainian exports by Russia, logistics remains the main challenge for the enterprise.

At the same time, the enterprise paid all salaries in March, and in April and May it fully paid for the work of the employees involved and paid 65% of the salary to those who were not involved. However, there were no headcount cuts at the enterprise, Longobardo said.