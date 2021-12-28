Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine plans to actively develop the smartphone market in Ukraine.

"If until now we were focused only on mobile communications in the field of telecom services, now we are becoming a converged operator, which will also provide home Internet and TV services ... We also plan to invest about UAH 500 million to bring our fixed-line business to the proper level," Olha Ustynova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The operator plans to expand the infrastructure using GPON technology, which allows providing the most active users with stable high-speed gigabit Internet.

"It is convenient for people when all wired and wireless communication services are provided by one provider, which is called 'from one source.' Clients will receive a single bill, a guaranteed level of service, customer service and technical support," Ustynova said.

According to her, in the next two to three years, Vodafone Ukraine plans to reach a subscriber base of 1 million customers in the fixed segment.

Vodafone Ukraine is the second largest mobile operator in Ukraine.