PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

If the government makes a final decision on privatization of PrivatBank, it can be sold in 2024 for a very large sum, the NV newspaper reports, citing Chairman of PrivatBank's Board Gerhard Boesch.

"We plan to carry out privatization if the shareholder finally decides to do so in 2024. It is not far off. Time is running very fast. Regarding the price, I think it would be too early and unprofessional to give a public assessment right now," Boesch said at the Ukraine and World 2022 gala event organized by the NV media holding on Thursday evening.

In his opinion, given the bank's performance in recent years, as well as a plan for the next three years, "this is an asset that will have a very high selling price."