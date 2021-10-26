Investments

13:01 26.10.2021

UkraineInvest gets 27 applications for state support under 'investment nanny' law for over $2 bln

1 min read
UkraineInvest gets 27 applications for state support under 'investment nanny' law for over $2 bln

The office for attracting and supporting investments (UkraineInvest) has received 27 requests from potential investors for a total of over $2 billion under the adopted law on "investment nannies," Serhiy Tsivkach, the executive director of UkraineInvest, said.

"As of today, we have received 27 applications for more than $2 billion, of which we see 7-8 priority projects ... totaling about $500 million," Tsivkach said during a meeting with Polish investors in Kyiv.

According to him, the projects will be submitted by the end of this year.

"We are actively working on this," he said.

Serhiy Tsivkach also added that the matter concerns projects in various fields, in particular in mechanical engineering and logistics.

Tags: #investment #ukraineinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 17.09.2021
UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

15:33 27.08.2021
Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

10:43 27.08.2021
LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

15:40 12.08.2021
Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

15:57 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

12:21 27.05.2021
Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

18:57 18.05.2021
Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

14:22 12.05.2021
Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

09:19 09.04.2021
Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

LATEST

Dragon Capital increases assets of funds under management to $800 mln

France may provide Ukraine with another EUR 1 bln investment in Big Construction program

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

FM Logistic Ukraine invests $ 25-30 mln in building fifth phase of complex

American Amstar to build logistics complex in Kyiv region for $170 mln

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

ABB invests in Ukrainian startup Go To-U

Zelensky invites Facebook management to mull possibility of opening company office in Ukraine

Naftogaz should attract investments for new gas production, not invest in purchase of developed fields – CVO

Interpipe invests $1 mln in increasing production of pipes for mechanical engineering

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD