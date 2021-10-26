UkraineInvest gets 27 applications for state support under 'investment nanny' law for over $2 bln

The office for attracting and supporting investments (UkraineInvest) has received 27 requests from potential investors for a total of over $2 billion under the adopted law on "investment nannies," Serhiy Tsivkach, the executive director of UkraineInvest, said.

"As of today, we have received 27 applications for more than $2 billion, of which we see 7-8 priority projects ... totaling about $500 million," Tsivkach said during a meeting with Polish investors in Kyiv.

According to him, the projects will be submitted by the end of this year.

"We are actively working on this," he said.

Serhiy Tsivkach also added that the matter concerns projects in various fields, in particular in mechanical engineering and logistics.