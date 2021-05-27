Investments

12:21 27.05.2021

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia announced the preparation of a bill on the creation of a free economic area in the Ukrainian-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The plans also include drafting bills on a free economic area in the controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where there will be many incentive mechanisms," Arakhamia said at an investment forum in Dnipro on Thursday.

Tags: #investment #donbas
Interfax-Ukraine
