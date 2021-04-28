Farmak raises capital investments by almost 80% in 2020

The pharmaceutical company Farmak increased capital investments by 78% in 2020 compared to 2019, to UAH 1.3 billion.

According to the company's press release, the main investment projects last year are the launch of a new workshop for the production of sterile drugs and the start of construction of an R&D center, which will develop modern complex component drugs.

Farmak's research and development expenditures in 2020 amounted to UAH 448 million.

In addition, the company's funds were used to modernize and equip existing sites, bring production facilities in line with FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) requirements, energy saving projects, develop a laboratory complex, and implement IT projects to automate business processes.

The company also said that in 2020 Farmak paid UAH 712.1 million in taxes, and the number of employees for the specified reporting period increased to 2,761 people.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, produces medicines in all 14 therapeutic groups. Annually, the company introduces to the market about 20 new complex component modern drugs. Currently, there are about 100 drugs in development. The company exports products to more than 25 countries around the world.

Over the past five years, Farmak's investments in the scientific and technical complex, production equipment, and research activities amounted to UAH 3.4 billion.

JSC Farmak is a member of the Association of Manufacturers of Medications of Ukraine (AMMU).