Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

UDP Renewables, an investment and development company in the field of renewable energy, in a consortium with the Qatari energy company Nebras Power, plans to invest about $ 250 million in "green" energy in Ukraine in 2021-2022, UDP Renewables CEO Serhiy Yevtushenko said.

"he next big step in the life of UDP Renewables and UFuture is the conclusion of an investment agreement with the largest energy company in Qatar, Nebras Power. At the first stage of our strategic partnership, Qataris together with us become shareholders of a large portfolio of operating solar power plants, and then the formation of a consortium for the construction of a whole portfolio of projects in wind energy," Yevtushenko said on Facebook.

"He noted that the planned volume of investments of the consortium in 2021-2022 could reach $ 250 million, calling it "a good start for a long-term partnership."

According to him, the signing of contracts by UDP Renewables and Nebras Power during the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the State of Qatar is proof of the intentions of both states to develop long-term cooperation.

In addition, Yevtushenko noted that with the conclusion of the investment agreement with Nebras Power, the Ukrainian team received another unique experience in structuring and closing a complex international transaction, which had been working on for two years. Everlegal law firm acted as a legal advisor to UDP Renewables.