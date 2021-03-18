Investments

13:18 18.03.2021

Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

Dragon Capital Head Tomas Fiala is considering the possibility of using the mechanism of state support for large investment projects (the so-called law on 'investment nannies') to launch two industrial parks in Lviv and near Kyiv.

"We are developing two industrial parks [...] This year we are starting construction. We are analyzing the law on 'investment nannies', maybe will use it. What are the main obstacles in the operation of these parks – the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate and electricity connection," Fiala said at the Ukraine 30 forum on Thursday.

He noted that the industrial park near Kyiv is designed for 200,000 square meters, and in Lviv it is located on 23 hectares.

"The reform of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate is ongoing, but not finished yet. Let's hope that this process will be de-corrupted, that the inspectorate will be digitalized, and they will not demand $5-10 per square meter. This will accelerate investments," Fiala said.

"As for foreign direct investments, the most long-term and of the best quality, I think that this year a good result would be at the level of $3 billion," he said.

Tags: #investment #dragon_capital
Interfax-Ukraine
