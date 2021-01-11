Investments

11:04 11.01.2021

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

2 min read
Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

Dragon Capital via Dragon Capital New Ukraine Fund LP (Jersey) has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Treeum, a leading Ukrainian online financial supermarket that manages business media resources including minfin.com.ua and finance.ua, as well as Finline, Bank Online and multi.ua, the press service of Dragon Capital has reported.

"We expect the demand for financial products to continue growing, and Treeum is well positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity. The company has significant market expertise and customer recognition. It demonstrates impressive growth. We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with such a strong team of managers and shareholders," Managing Director, Co-Head of Private Equity at Dragon Capital Andriy Nosok said.

As reported, in November 2020, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine permitted Dragon Capital investment company to acquire over 50% of the shares of Treeum Holdings Limited.

According to the information on the holding's website, Treeum is a Ukrainian online platform that compares and sells financial products, supports an online currency exchange platform, reliable ratings and statistics, as well as news, comments and professional analytics.

The revenue of Finance.ua in 2019 amounted to about UAH 17.8 million, net profit – about UAH 0.5 million, that of Minfinmedia – UAH 36.9 million and almost UAH 1 million, respectively, Banking Class – UAH 10.9 million and UAH 0.1 million.

Multi.ua and Finline last year saw revenues of UAH 6.6 million and UAH 1.3 million, respectively, and a net loss of UAH 0.7 million and UAH 2.3 million.

According to the public register, Ksenia Vaisman, a Russian citizen living near Kyiv, is indicated as the beneficiary of Treeum Holdings Limited.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients. The ultimate beneficiary of Dragon Capital in the public register is a Czech citizen, President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala.

Fiala is the owner of the NV media holding, which includes the eponymous magazine, portal and radio.

Tags: #dragon_capital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:30 22.12.2020
AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

11:18 07.12.2020
Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

12:21 23.11.2020
Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

10:11 22.09.2020
Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

12:33 25.06.2020
Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

12:24 23.03.2020
Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

11:34 09.01.2020
Arricano halts negotiations to sell Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, City Mall in Zaporizhia with Dragon Capital

Arricano halts negotiations to sell Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, City Mall in Zaporizhia with Dragon Capital

18:41 21.12.2019
Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

12:10 10.10.2019
Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

18:05 23.09.2019
'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

LATEST

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Black Iron updates total funds required to be raised for Shymanivske Project in Ukraine to $505 mln

PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Biopharma plans to invest $20-23 mln in development of plasma centers network by 2025

OKKO seeks to start building ski resort in Carpathian Mountains in 2021, investments to reach $500 mln

Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

BSTDB triples its project portfolio in Ukraine in two years, ready for new projects – bank's president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD