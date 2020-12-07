Investments

11:18 07.12.2020

Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

The investment company Dragon Capital has acquired one of the largest industrial developers in Europe, the project of the Ryasne-2 industrial park in Lviv from STR company, the press service of Dragon Capital said on Thursday.

"We believe in the prospects of the industrial and logistics real estate sector, and this acquisition is in line with the strategic plans for the development of our investment portfolio. Over the past four years, we have acquired 11 warehouse complexes with a total area of 330,000 square meters, and are ready to start construction of new Class A facilities in our industrial parks in the coming years," Dragon Capital CEO Tomas Fiala is quoted as saying.

He added that this is already the second industrial park in Dragon Capital's real estate portfolio. The first project is the industrial park E40 which is located on a 49 hectare site on the Zhytomyr highway, 20 km from Kyiv.

The land plot for the project of the industrial park Ryasne-2 is 23.5 hectares.

According to the current concept, the development of six warehouse and production facilities with a total area of 140,000 square meters is envisaged in the industrial park. The project is located on the M10 highway, towards the border with Poland, 60 km from the Krakovets checkpoint.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients.

The commercial real estate portfolio is managed by Dragon Capital Property Management. It manages 30 commercial properties, including 13 office properties, six retail properties and 11 logistics complexes, which makes the company one of the largest players in the real estate market in Ukraine.

