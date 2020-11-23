Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) at a meeting on Monday will consider the issue of granting permission to the investment company Dragon Capital to acquire over 50% of the shares of Treeum Holdings Limited – the owner of the Finance.ua and Minfin.com.ua publications, the Finline financial network and organizer of offline conferences Bank Online.

"To grant permission to Dragon Capital Investments Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) to acquire shares of Treeum Holdings Limited (Larnaca, Cyprus), which grants that 50% of the votes in the company's management body are exceeded," the committee said in the agenda of the meeting posted on its website.

According to the information on the holding's website, Treeum is a Ukrainian online platform that compares and sells financial products, supports an online currency exchange platform, reliable ratings and statistics, as well as news, comments and professional analytics.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients. The ultimate beneficiary of Dragon Capital in the public register is a Czech citizen, President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala.

Fiala is the owner of the NV media holding, which includes the eponymous magazine, portal and radio.