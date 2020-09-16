Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Austrian business is interested in implementing infrastructure projects in Ukraine, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has reported after the Ukrainian-Austrian business forum held in Vienna on Tuesday with participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

"Joint projects in the field of road infrastructure will make it possible, in particular, to reduce the death rate on Ukrainian highways. The project of implementation of the toll system in order to finance the construction of roads in Ukraine was also discussed," the press service said.

Representatives of Austrian business called for the development of joint logistics projects. They also stressed the importance of facilitating business in Ukraine and developing a "single-stop window" system.