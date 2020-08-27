Investments

16:37 27.08.2020

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

2 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

 PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) intends to invest $ 700 million in the company in 2021-2024.

According to a press release from the company, the company's CEO Mauro Longobardo, during a visit by the president of Ukraine to the enterprise with an American delegation led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, presented a complex of continuous casting machines Nos. 2 and 3 at the production site.

During the visit, the guests were able to assess the scale of construction of two new two-position ladle furnaces and continuous casting machines Nos. 2 and 3 with a total design capacity of 2.8 million tonnes per year. Now it is one of the company's key investment projects worth more than $160 million, the report says.

At the same time, it is specified that after the commissioning of continuous casting machines Nos. 2 and 3 and the completion of reconstruction of small-section mill 250-4, the company will be able to increase production of reinforcement using cast billets. This will allow the company to increase its efficiency and offer more quality products in the domestic and world markets.

Earlier, Longobardo said that in the next five years the company intends to invest about $ 1.5 billion in production, including $700 million on projects to improve the environment.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest manufacturer of rolled steel in Ukraine. It specializes in production of long goods, in particular, rebar and wire rod.

Tags: #arcelormittal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:31 20.08.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

17:00 06.08.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

12:07 21.07.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

10:39 10.01.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

17:54 05.11.2019
ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:09 11.10.2019
ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

15:22 04.09.2019
Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

LATEST

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD