Investments

17:00 06.08.2020

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

2 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) in January-June of this year invested $117.2 million in production.

According to the company's press release, which does not provide comparative indicators for the same period of the previous year, of the $117.2 million invested in the development of production in the first half of the year, operating costs amounted to $55.6 million, and capital costs exceeded $61.6 million.

At the same time, it is noted that the plant does not abandon its plans even in the face of falling prices for rolled metal in the world markets and a sharp decline in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of this year, the long-term sustainable development strategy of the enterprise was updated, and the company is ready to implement it within the next five years. The construction of new modern units and the modernization of existing ones makes it possible to phase out outdated technologies in stages.

Currently, the key investment project of the company is the construction of a modern pelletizing plant, thanks to which it will be possible to close two sinter shops. Engineering and geological surveys at the construction site have already been practically completed. An agreement has been concluded with a contractor that provides for the preparation of the territory, as well as final technical and commercial negotiations for the design and supply of the main equipment. The capacity of the new factory is up to 5 million tonnes of pellets per year. ArcelorMittal's investment in this project is about $300 million.

Tags: #arcelormittal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:07 21.07.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

10:39 10.01.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

17:54 05.11.2019
ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:09 11.10.2019
ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

15:22 04.09.2019
Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

16:16 22.07.2019
Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

16:44 20.07.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

LATEST

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Biopharma collects about half of plasma required for production of experimental batch of cure for COVID-19

Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

RDS Group invests UAH 75 mln in purchase of asphalt concrete plant, building production base

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD