Investments

12:34 31.07.2020

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

2 min read
Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

The creation of an investment court, an idea promulgated by Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, could facilitate doing business in Ukraine, Head of the Omerta Organized Law Group Yevhen Fedoseyev has said.

"The declared creation of an investment court will greatly facilitate doing business in Ukraine, because if investors have a virtually unconditional guarantee that in any case, their property rights and interests are practically not threatened, they will start investing more in our country," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The lawyer noted that this initiative is not new, and similar courts already exist in a number of countries.

"Investors from all over the world are increasingly turning to investment arbitration as a way of resolving a dispute with the state every year. This mechanism for protecting the rights of an investor has proved to be effective, which is confirmed by both the number of international bilateral and multilateral agreements containing clauses on investment arbitration, and the number of initiated cases," he said.

Fedoseyev recalled that a permanent arbitration institute, the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been operating in Ukraine for more than 25 years, however, appeals to him are not too popular, since none of the agreements Ukraine concluded on mutual assistance and protection of foreign investment provides for the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as an institution for resolving investment disputes, as well as because of general legal nihilism.

"Of course, the new court in Ukraine will need to develop a practice that has been built in the courts of Western Europe for decades, however, the transparency of the creation of such a body, its competence, objectivity can create a positive image not only for the body itself, but also for the state as a whole, which will ensure inflow of new investors into the country," the lawyer emphasized.

As reported, in early July at a meeting with European business representatives, Maliuska announced an initiative to create a concept for creating a separate court that would deal with investors' cases - arbitration or a separate court that would consider cases with the participation of business.

Tags: #investment #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 31.07.2020
Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

12:14 31.07.2020
Court lifts arrest from property of Mykolaiv shipyard Ocean

Court lifts arrest from property of Mykolaiv shipyard Ocean

17:28 23.07.2020
Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

17:32 21.07.2020
Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

18:32 18.07.2020
Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

17:05 18.07.2020
Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

14:53 18.07.2020
Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

13:57 18.07.2020
Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

15:39 13.07.2020
Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

16:18 10.07.2020
The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

LATEST

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Kostal Ukraine seek to open second automotive electronics plant in Kyiv region in April 2021

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD