Yuriy Vitrenko: We understand how to handle the coming heating season even in the worst circumstances

Exclusive interview with Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of National Joint Stock Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” for Interfax-Ukraine Agency

Text: Dmytro Koshovyi, Oleksiy Yehorov

A few weeks before the start of the heating season, you wrote on your Facebook page about balancing groups in the gas market. How will these changes help you survive the winter?

We face a large-scale task. Despite the gas crisis or even the gas war in Ukraine and Europe, Ukrainian consumers, at least households, budget organizations and heating companies, must be provided with gas. The task is anything but trivial, given the circumstances. We’re addressing the task.

We see that this contractual campaign is a difficult process, the tools for each segment are different.

Of course. The first the segment of households directly consumes gas for cooking, hot water, and heating. There are several aspects here, due to which we will provide a sufficient amount of gas to meet the needs of such consumers, and at a reasonable price.

One of them is the annual product. From May, there is a requirement that all suppliers to households by default fix the price for a year. At the same time, the consumer can choose contracts with a price that will change monthly, but this should be their conscious choice, and not as it was last summer, when consumers were simply transferred to monthly prices without their consent. I proposed this last December, when I started working as acting Minister of Energy. This is a European practice that has proved very successful in Ukraine as well.

The next challenge is prices under these annual contracts. Naftogaz, under the leadership of Andriy Kobolyev, was selling gas to traders, with the bulk of volumes traded to Dmytro Firtash’s trader “Ye Enerhiya”. They received gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7.4 per cubic meter. This was allegedly for households, but then part of it, as we saw, did not go to households. The problem is not that the state wanted Naftogaz to provide gas to households in the wholesale market at a fixed price, but how the then leaders of Naftogaz built the process of concluding and structuring contracts, and that as a result of their actions, Firtash enjoyed special conditions and preferences.

To what extent is this a market mechanism in general?

Annual prices for households are a market mechanism. If you ask about the price level, I will answer that at the time when prices were fixed from May, our international partners had no questions about the marketability of the wholesale price at UAH 7.4 and the retail price at UAH 8. This decision was made by Kobolyev, and his de facto deputy and Naftogaz Board member Otto Waterlander, who directly took care of this matter. This was also the position of the Supervisory Board, which endorsed all these contracts.

But the way, Kobolyev and Waterlander organized the sale of gas for household needs to Firtash’s company on preferential terms, without a guarantee that these volumes will go only to households, even without a guarantee of payment. it is difficult to call that a market mechanism.

I must note that Kobolyev was dismissed for losses and other failures at the end of April 2021; the Supervisory Board left in September; meanwhile, Waterlander was dismissed for absenteeism not earlier than at the end of September. Immediately after that, we changed the mechanism of gas sales for household needs. We moved to the so-called “balancing group”.

By creating a balancing group, we solved several problems. This includes the resale of gas, when gas was purchased from Naftogaz at UAH 7.4 and resold to industrial clients at the current market price of UAH 30-50. These are unfairly different conditions for suppliers. There is a risk that households and the gas transmission system operator will suffer from the defects of the previous mechanism. In the balancing group, we cover all consumption by households. Volumes are accounted for by the state operator for each household consumer. You can’t buy gas and resell it to whoever you want. And in the balancing group you find equal conditions for all, so Firtash does not benefit from preferential treatment.

Is the balancing group a market mechanism?

The balancing group itself is an absolutely market mechanism, you can find it elsewhere in Europe. It is unfortunate that it has not been used in our country before.

The price of UAH 7.4 was transferred from the old contracts with Firtash to new contracts for everyone within the group, so our international partners should not have any claims about the marketability of this price. I have not heard any claims regarding the price for Firtash.

It is important to note that at this price we actually sell gas on the wholesale market. That is, we sell gas for UAH 7.4 to those who have supplied the respective volumes to households. Since we have a free retail market, suppliers can determine the price at which they sell and supply gas to the final consumer, meaning households. We monitor the market, see that there is a certain range in pricing. Of course, LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” kept the price at UAH 7.96.

Experience suggests that other suppliers can set any price. What should happen next?

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has finally had the opportunity to look at the margins of all dominant players in this market and determine whether they are abusing their position and to what extent. It is now clear that the wholesale price is the same for everyone – UAH 7.4.

Why is this important? Last winter, before the price cap was introduced upon Kobolyev’s proposal, meaning a non-market restriction on retail prices for all, we discussed with the Antimonopoly Committee possible measures against regional monopolists who supplied gas at prices 30-40 percent higher than Naftogaz. The AMCU then said that they could regulate not the price but the margin of the monopolists, and they could not decide where to start from, meaning the level of the wholesale price. Now they have it.

Are there any sanctions involved against gas retailers regarding the resale of gas to industry that was intended for households?

We do not sell this gas to traders, so it cannot be officially resold. The only possibility left is to falsify figures at the level of regional gas companies, but this is already a different criminal story. For our part, sanctions are possible, such as termination of contractual relations within the balancing group. As soon as we see signs of manipulation, we will refuse to cooperate with such a rogue supplier.

Has everyone agreed to the new conditions yet? Have you re-signed contracts with all companies?

Contracts were re-signed with 31 out of 45 suppliers, i.e. with the majority (as of October 8). I can say that all Firtash Group distribution companies have switched to work within the balancing group. As they no longer have a single cubic meter of gas under the old contracts, they cannot resell it on the market. Other major suppliers have also switched. There are a number of relatively small companies remaining, but they are also in the process of re-signing.

Contracts are signed until 30 April 2022. Is any extension possible?

Yes, contracts were signed at the same time as the previous ones, by the end of April. We will now determine the structure that should replace the relationship within the balancing group. There are various possible components of the new solution and gas release program. One is a normal exchange trade, where the so-called yearly products, i.e. gas with a fixed yearly price, will be traded on the wholesale market. But at the same time, it is necessary that clearing is provided. This means a guarantee of settlements for a liquid market. We are talking about a real exchange, a real trade with a real central clearing counterparty. There is no such thing in Ukraine yet, it is necessary to create everything.

Another element is allocation agreements. There are many real European mechanisms. When we talk about the European market, they need to be used. This was not the case before, partly because large-scale tasks require a completely different level of professionalism. We are talking about a professional market.

How much gas intended for households under old contracts was resold by traders?

Law enforcement agencies are already dealing with this. We have some indirect calculations, but I am not a prosecutor and I would not like to deal with this. According to Otto Waterlander, the contracts allow for resale. It seems that otherwise, Naftogaz would have violated antitrust laws. Law enforcement agencies have a different point of view, which is obvious, given the criminal proceedings in Zaporizhzhia region in particular.

What volumes are we talking about?

Not such a critical volume that “everything is lost”, but it affected the market and created certain threats. In particular, during the summer months the price on the Ukrainian market was relatively low compared to the European price because free volumes were resold. They went to the market, knocked down the price, this reduced the incentives to import in the summer, when it was necessary to do so. Now everyone pays for it.

Let's return to another important market segment, heat producers. How did you manage to resolve the situation with them during this heating season?

This is a large segment, perhaps even more problematic than the segment of direct gas supplies for the needs of households.

The situation was resolved by determining the price within three-year contracts with DHCs under the so-called fixed volume. Although it is not possible to make gas molecules at a fixed price go only for heat generation for the needs of households, but the contract is structured in such a way that we looked at the historical consumption of gas for heat generation for the needs of households, and then recorded this volume. Based on this data, we offered a price for a year, which will then be indexed. The same mechanism has been in place for three years.

The price for the first year is set at UAH 7.4. Again, it would be wrong, unfair, and illogical if the price of gas for heat generation for households was higher for wholesale consumers than Naftogaz sold to Firtash ostensibly to supply to households.

The market price is now many times higher. We will have to compensate for the difference.

The state does not oblige Naftogaz to sell at such a price, so it is not formally obliged to compensate Naftogaz. And when we recorded volumes at the price of UAH 7.4, we took into account the volumes that we have at a net cost not exceeding UAH 7.4. That is, we do not trade gas at a loss.

At the same time, you can look at it from the other side. In order to prevent a rise in tariffs for district heating for households this winter, the state through the national company and state budget covers 90% and sometimes 99% of the difference between the price embedded in the heat tariff for the needs of households and the current monthly market price. Now the monthly price fluctuates very much. We understand it could be UAH 30/m3, then it could be UAH 60, and then again, tentatively speaking, UAH 40. But it is now in the range of UAH 30-60.

UAH 7.2 is embedded on average, tentatively speaking, in the tariff for heat producers. There are those who have even less or a little more. That is, the difference between this and the monthly market price is huge. The main part of this difference is covered by the national company, selling gas at UAH 7.4.

A memorandum was recently signed that since the state, the central government, the national company still cover 90% of this difference, if someone's price was set at UAH 7.2 and Naftogaz sells at UAH 7.4, this small difference may already be covered by the local budget. And if the local budget does not have enough funds, the central budget will redistribute. In other words, the central government will make sure that the local budget has more money. This is an important detail.

Are volumes in contracts tied to some kind of temperature coefficient?

No. We say these are the volumes that correspond statistically to household consumption for the last three years. We have to import additional volumes, and the price is many times higher. But we offer incentives to the DHC: if you reduce the use of gas, then, accordingly, you will have more gas at a lower price. Naftogaz now also has a direct economic incentive to invest in reducing consumption by heat producers. Then the volumes of gas that Naftogaz can sell at a much higher price or not import will be released. From an economic point of view, these are the same things.

What is the situation with the contract campaign?

It is still ongoing. 786 heat producers have signed contracts, of which almost 200 are DHCs, meaning the vast majority (as of 8 October).

Will the company have enough gas for the needs of households?

There is gas for this. If you look at how much households consume directly and through heating producers, this exceeds domestic production. Unfortunately, under the previous management of Naftogaz, the last three years we have seen a clear trend of declining production. In particular, the 20/20 program has not been implemented, not only in terms of new licenses, but also old ones: these would bring 3 bcm more per year. This would allow us to do without imported gas.

How much domestically produced gas is still lacking to cover the needs of households?

Approximately half a billion to one billion cubic meters, including household gas consumption directly as well as gas for central heating for households.

So UGV provides 14 billion cubic meters, and the households directly and through DHCs consume about...

It’s not 14 billion for Ukrgasvydobuvannya any more, if we are talking about commercial gas. Now it is somewhere between 12.7-12.8 billion. Households, even if we count in a conservative way, consume about 13.4-13.6 billion, depending on temperature.

There is yet another segment – budget organisations.

If you make any conditional virtual calculations, where gas for the needs of households is provided through domestic production, then budget organisations are certainly lacking gas, so they are in a different situation.

However, in this case, we also met communities halfway. As part of preparations for the memorandum, they stated that the situation was critical. On the one hand, there are certain requirements for procurements in Prozorro, where long-term tenders are required. Even though the communities held tenders and procured gas from certain suppliers, the latter refused to sell. Where there were contracts, the price kept on increasing and state organisations are lacking both the required money and the mechanism for quick budget switches.

That’s why we have created a product that offers the opportunity to sell gas at a fixed price until the end of next year: UAH 13.7/m3 excluding VAT and transportation, or 16.8 UAH including VAT and transportation, and they can already include this price in next year’s budget.

That is, not UAH 30-45, and not even UAH 19-20 as some have claimed in an attempt to manipulate the data.

Is this a market approach?

Yes, this is also a market approach. Even though the price is two-three times lower than the monthly price, due to the fact that it is fixed until the end of next year, we need to focus not on monthly prices on the European market, but on forward prices for the entire period until the end of the year. Then the market price level corresponds to UAH 16.8/m3.

So it's not pulled out of thin air?

No, it’s not.

What volumes of gas are we talking about here?

Approximately 1-2 bcm of gas per year.

Did Naftogaz manage to import gas before the record price increase? And will the volumes available in storage suffice?

Now there is almost 19 bcm of gas in storage. As we understand, 10-15% of these volumes belong to non-residents and can be transferred to Europe or be sold here, if prices in our market will not be lower than in Europe. But even without these volumes, there should be enough gas for optimal passage of the heating season, precisely due to the fact that we, Naftogaz, have imported gas.

At the same time, I’d also like to note that the financial plan for 2021, developed by the former management of the Company and approved by the former Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, does not provide for gas imports at all. And Naftogaz sold domestically produced gas on the stock exchange; these volumes were sold for industrial purposes. When I was appointed, I refused to sell these volumes of gas for industrial needs so that we had enough gas to supply households. We also started importing gas in the summer. Naftogaz funds, which by the way were borrowed not earned, have been spent to procure gas and not for the “Great Construction” project, as some have claimed. We procured gas at prices lower than the current monthly prices on the market.

But there is a further nuance. Otto Waterlander was responsible for implementing gas import decisions. As it turned out, he personally changed the plan approved by the Executive Board, which was accepted when I took over as CEO. And this change aimed at reducing imports. Unfortunately, the former Supervisory Board and the Executive Board gave Otto this right, and he took the advantage of it.

How much less?

Significantly less. To put it tentatively, Otto believed that the August price was too high. Hence, he thought at the time that it was not necessary to import more. But then the cost of gas increased further. If it was not for Otto Waterlander’s decision, we would now have more gas purchased at a price below the current one.

What about gas for production and technological needs (VTP) for regional gas retailers? What is the decision regarding this segment?

We are in the middle of changing the mechanism. Regional gas retailers will be required to have a supplier and they must be ready to be one of these suppliers. Unfortunately, there was no mechanism before to clearly regulate this.

Regional gas retailers have a problem: gas included in the tariff affects both their ability to pay and the time when they receive payment from subscribers. This also affects the potential schedules of payment for gas. We say that we will adapt to the schedule of settlements, which will be objectively fixed in the decision of the regulator. We are ready to undertake such commitments and meet the difficult conditions in which regional gas retailers operate. Other suppliers, possibly, too. Let’s see.

When will this mechanism be offered?

Possibly as early as this month. We currently cooperate with various regional gas retailers in this regard. Naftogaz has its own regional gas retailers. I do not understand why this issue was not addressed earlier. We see all the problems associated with the fact that there is a certain mechanism for setting the tariff for gas distribution, and a completely different one for gas pricing, which is required by regional gas retailers to cover their production and technological costs. There must be compliance.

Domestically produced gas and gas in underground storages – will it be enough for all the categories we have listed?

We have enough gas, but our plan also provides for certain imports during the heating season. Because sometimes there are technological specifics, when the capacity to withdraw gas from storage is limited and it is necessary that there was enough gas already in the network. We also cannot predict exactly how much gas we will need to supply to industry through the “last resort” mechanism. I’d like to note that additional volumes will have to be imported at monthly or even daily prices on the market.

The price of Naftogaz gas imports is currently around USD 1300-1400, correct?

We do not import at this price. I can’t reveal all commercial secrets. We are reasonable people, after all. For example, when the price reached $ 1900-2000, we said “wait a second”, and we did the right thing because the next day the price already reached $ 1300. We monitor prices.

Imports require money. Naftogaz submitted a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the need for funds to purchase gas, the need to enter into an agreement with the Gas TSO of Ukraine. How much is being discussed in this agreement?

The agreement has already been signed. The letter in question refers to the following: there was a financial plan approved by the government as our shareholder. If there are any significant payments in excess of a plan, it is logical to acknowledge those who approved it and inform them about the sources of monetary funds for these payments.

It was a very pragmatic document that read: look, we have significant excess funding needs (for instance, imports were not budgeted at all), we are importing additional volumes and the prices are much higher than before.

If you take a look at the annual price for those same budget organisations, lack of profitability is not an issue for them in general, but we need to invest and purchase gas now. This requires investment in working capital, because, for example, we purchased gas in the summer and will only receive funds for this next year. We say that there is a certain liquidity problem.

At the same time, we have a contract signed at the end of 2019 for the sale of Gas TSO of Ukraine, for which we are to receive money. We draw the government's attention to the fact that the operator has excess liquidity.



for your better understanding, there was over UAH 30 billion in the relevant accounts. It is not the business model of the TSO to make money from deposits. Therefore, we offer to balance accounts with us earlier than expected. Meanwhile, we have business arrangements to review the terms of the contract and to change some provisions in favour of the buyer. That is, we will generally get paid less, but faster, and it is more comfortable for all parties. Moreover, most of the operator's income is generated via money paid by Naftogaz.

Therefore, in the letter submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, we actually say: look, we have payments for imported gas in excess of the budget. We have used all the borrowed money for this purpose and now we are speeding up the payment for our sale of the GTSOU and we will invest these funds in the working capital.

We also have significant over-plan payments to the state budget. Now the implementation of the so-called “anti-crisis” law is to begin, when the state budget covers the difference in tariffs of the heat producers, which resulted long ago from the decision of the state, and the heat producers must use all the funds received to settle debts to us for gas. And we saw it earlier this way: since such expenses are over the plan for the state budget, in order to balance everything, we will return these funds as a dividend prepayment. And now we say that it is more logical that these excess state revenues are to be received as over-plan rental payment, not as a dividend prepayment. These are all technical matters that can and should be resolved relatively easily between state institutions, that's what it's about.

What are the risks posed by Nord Stream 2 for this heating season?

It is thanks to NS2 and the blackmail of Gazprom that we already have such prices.

A difficult question: if NS2 is launched and prices goes down, is it beneficial for Ukraine in the short-term?

Someone may think that if Putin gets the green light to launch NS2 in disregard of European laws, there will then be more gas in Europe and, accordingly, prices will be lower. But this is not the case, even if Putin had promised to do so.



Should we believe Putin? He has already mentioned that it is necessary to revive the practice of entering into the long-term contracts. And long-term contracts are always about the take-or-pay principle. Let me remind you that if we did not win the arbitration case, we would have had to pay more than USD 80 billion based on this principle. He will then say, if he has not already said, that it is necessary to come back to the practice of linking the gas price to the oil price. Please keep in mind that according to the relevant formulas, prices in Europe were extremely high at one time, just before the hubs started to develop, and gas prices were no longer linked to oil prices. And Putin keeps saying that Russian gas cannot be resold to other countries. What does it mean for Ukraine? Only one thing: a return to onerous contract terms. I note that before I became responsible in 2014 for switching gas supplies away from Russia, which Putin cut off in the summer of 2014, to supplies from Europe, as well as accountable for the Stockholm arbitration, on average Ukraine paid Gazprom USD 5 billion more for gas than received for transit. We definitely do not need to go back in time, but Putin wants us to.

On the contrary, we are interested that US sanctions be imposed right now. So that clear conditions are set for Putin by the United States, the EU, and Germany. He must stop using gas as a weapon, I stress it once again. He must stop, because he is doing it now. This can be seen by the fact that this year Gazprom transits 1.5 times less gas to Europe via Ukraine. And that Gazprom refuses to sell gas to European companies on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Gazprom has de facto blocked access to transit to Europe via Ukraine for other suppliers. Gas transit from Central Asia is blocked. Until he fulfils these conditions, it is impossible to expect that NS2 will be commissioned.

Putin resorts to blackmail when he believes he has a good chance of getting his way. It is clear that he saw the standpoint of the new US administration and the Merkel administration as giving him a chance at successful blackmail.

Ukraine will benefit from the opposite approach. The United States and Europe must adopt a tough stance so Putin is made to understand that his blackmail has provoked a backlash. Only then will Putin be forced to change his standpoint. If Gazprom transits bigger gas volumes through Ukraine, the price would decrease. We insist that European companies should be able to purchase gas at the Ukrainian-Russian border. Then they will be able to book capacity from the Ukrainian GTS, which reduces the risks of transit termination. In the same way, Gazprom would show the German regulator considering the certification of the Nord Stream-2 operator, that Russia is ready to comply with European laws and see gas as a commodity, not as a geopolitical weapon or a tool for international blackmail.

Let's discuss the worst case scenario for the coming winter season: the Russians launch NS2 and end transit through Ukraine completely.

This is the worst case scenario for Ukraine. There will not be any more gas in Europe, but we will face technical problems and the price of gas will increase in Slovakia, where we purchase it.

Are you preparing for such a scenario?

Of course. We model different scenarios: how much gas there is in UGS facilities, when it may be withdrawn, and if UGS capacity is limited, what production we have, what are the restrictions, how much gas should be taken from the pipelines, how much to supply, and so on. We plan how to pass this heating season and to meet the gas needs of all our customers.