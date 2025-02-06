Head of Schneider Electric Ukraine: Every household in Ukraine can become independent in energy production and usage

Interview with the General Director of Schneider Electric Ukraine, Mykhailo Bubnov, by Interfax-Ukraine

What is Schneider Electric's medium-term development strategy in Ukraine? What key goals and tasks does the company face?

Schneider Electric views Ukraine as a strategically important market where innovative solutions in energy and automation can be combined to support the sustainable development of the country even in challenging conditions. Our medium-term strategy includes the implementation of digital solutions to optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and ensure energy independence. We pay special attention to the development of integrated systems that allow for more efficient management of energy resources at both the business and household levels. One of our key tasks is to create conditions for the widespread implementation of "smart" technologies. We believe that every household in Ukraine can become independent in energy production and usage by integrating solutions such as smart transformers or mini wind turbines. This will not only contribute to sustainable development but also enable Ukraine to become an important player in supplying alternative energy to Europe. Additionally, Schneider Electric actively collaborates with government agencies and partners in modernizing the educational infrastructure and preparing qualified specialists. Our innovation hub in Ukraine serves not only as a demonstration center but also as a platform for training Ukrainian professionals in the latest technologies. Such initiatives help not only to enhance the competitiveness of Ukrainian businesses but also to ensure the sustainable development of the national energy infrastructure.

Have the areas of activity and the solutions and products offered by Schneider Electric changed in Ukraine over the past two years?

Schneider Electric has adapted its solutions to modern times, taking into account the challenges facing Ukraine's energy infrastructure. We have focused on technologies that allow for the quick restoration of networks and the provision of stable energy supply. For example, we offer software products that enable remote monitoring and management of energy systems, reducing repair time and optimizing resources. Moreover, significant emphasis has been placed on sustainable development and "green" energy. Given the growing interest in renewable energy sources in Ukraine, we are implementing solutions that enable the integration of solar and wind power plants into the national energy system. This aligns with our global mission to facilitate the transition to cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy sources. We also collaborate with leading Ukrainian companies, including energy giants, on projects to modernize energy facilities. It is important not only to quickly restore infrastructure but also to ensure its resilience. This strengthens our leadership in implementing future-oriented technologies.

What innovative technologies and developments are currently being implemented by the company? What new products and solutions does Schneider Electric plan to introduce to the Ukrainian market in the near future?

Schneider Electric is actively working on implementing the latest technologies that help make energy systems more efficient, digital, and ecological. Among our innovations, we highlight solutions for "smart" homes, such as the Schneider Home system, which has been recognized as the "Sustainable Product of the Year 2024." This solution allows users to optimize energy use in their homes, enhancing comfort and reducing costs. We are also implementing new solutions for industry and infrastructure, including remote monitoring and management systems for energy facilities. For instance, our EcoStruxure technology allows businesses not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to significantly save energy. This solution is already successfully used in many countries, and we are excited to offer it to the Ukrainian market. In the near future, we plan to introduce even more products focused on the development of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power plants. Additionally, we will continue to develop the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, which will support the growth of eco-friendly transportation in Ukraine.

How do you assess the level of implementation of "smart" technologies in Ukraine? Including the prospects for smart homes and smart cities?

The level of implementation of such technologies, despite the challenges, is quite high. Ukraine has significant potential in this area due to its developed IT infrastructure, talented professionals, and rapid adaptation to new technologies. We see great interest in solutions that automate the management of homes and urban infrastructure. Today, Ukrainian consumers are increasingly choosing smart home technologies that provide energy efficiency and convenience. Schneider Electric offers solutions that allow for the integration of various systems, from lighting to energy consumption management, into a single ecosystem. This enables consumers not only to reduce costs but also to participate in environmental conservation. The development of smart cities is another area that we actively support. Our technologies can help cities optimize resource use, reduce environmental impact, and improve the quality of life for citizens. In particular, we are working on solutions for managing traffic flows, energy systems, and public infrastructure.

What role does Schneider Electric intend to play within the framework of the signed memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Education regarding the development of vocational education?

Schneider Electric considers the development of vocational education as one of the key areas of its social mission in Ukraine. Within the framework of the signed memorandum with the Ministry of Education and Science, we commit to modernizing the educational base of vocational institutions, providing them with access to modern equipment and technologies. In addition to supplying training workstations and other technical means, we are working on developing integrated training courses that include relevant knowledge in energy management, automation, and digital technologies. This will prepare specialists who meet the modern challenges of the labor market and the needs of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Moreover, our collaboration aims to support young professionals through the establishment of demonstration-training centers, such as the Schneider Electric Ukraine innovation hub. We strive to create an environment where students can not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practically master advanced solutions, helping them easily adapt to their chosen professions.

How many employees does Schneider Electric Ukraine currently have? How many partners do you have in Ukraine? How are the company's relationships with local partners formed? What are the company's priorities for 2025?

Schneider Electric Ukraine is a multifunctional enterprise that includes commercial departments in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, a warehouse of equipment and components in Kyiv, a service and information support center, a design bureau, authorized training centers, and a support service. Currently, we have nearly 100 employees, and the company continues to actively operate in the Ukrainian market, adapting to current conditions. Regarding partners, Schneider Electric has an extensive network of distributors, stores, and specialized partners throughout Ukraine. Collaboration with local partners is based on principles of simplification, openness, and digitalization, which allows for building future-oriented partnerships. The company's priorities for 2025 include achieving sustainable development goals, specifically training 1 million people in energy management basics, supporting 1,000 leading suppliers in halving their CO₂ emissions, and implementing innovative solutions to improve energy efficiency.