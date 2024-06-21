Facts

13:12 21.06.2024

AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,060 enemy personnel, 14 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, one MLRS unit, two air defense systems, 57 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 6, 2024 approximately amount to: about 531,980 people of military personnel (plus 1,060) people, 8,001 tanks (plus 14) units, 15,372 armored combat vehicles (plus 35) units, 14,106 artillery systems (plus 54) units, 1,106 MLRS units (plus one) unit, 861 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 359 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 11,260 operational and tactical level UAVs, 2,298 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 19,181 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 47) units, and 2,367 units of special equipment (plus 10)," a message posted on Facebook on Friday morning reads.

