100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND
100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND
100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND
G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué
Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack
Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff
G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué
G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered
Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed
NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln
Special Topics: