19:21 14.06.2024

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

Odesa region border guards detain truck with 41 men attempting to illegally cross border

