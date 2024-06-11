Defense forces eliminate 1,100 occupiers, 46 artillery systems, one aircraft in one day - General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,100 invaders, 23 tanks, 32 armored vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, five air defense systems, one aircraft, 13 drones, 79 units of cars and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces informed about the enemy's losses on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 11, 2024 approximately amount to: about 520,850 people of military personnel (plus 1,100) people, 7,902 tanks (+plus 23) units, 15,176 armored combat vehicles (plus 32) units, 13,690 artillery systems (plus 46) units, 1,099 MLRS units (plus one), 842 air defense equipment units (plus five) units, 359 aircraft units (plus one) units, 326 helicopters, 11,023 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 13), 2,278 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 18,676 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 58) units, and 2,288 units of special equipment (plus 21)," the message says.