China's participation in Global Peace Summit could make practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine – MFA

The participation of a high-ranking Chinese official in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland could have provided an excellent opportunity to make "a practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine while also restoring its territorial integrity," which has been declared by China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said this in a comment on the latest statements by China's Foreign Minister.

"We took note of recent statements made by China's Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart," it said.

According to the ministry, "China rightfully declares its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as well as its intention to make every effort for peace. Next week, the Global Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland. We believe that all states that sincerely want peace to be restored should work together to ensure the Summit is successful rather than making efforts to undermine it."

"The participation of a high-ranking Chinese official could have provided an excellent opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine while also restoring its territorial integrity. With four leader summits between China and the aggressor state Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, this would be a significant signal of China's balanced position," it said.

"Ukraine, as the side on whose territory the war takes place and the country that bears the full brunt of Russian aggression, must define what peace should look like. The only just foundation for achieving such peace is President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula," the Foreign Ministry said.

As reported by Bloomberg, China's top diplomat said more than two dozen countries have expressed backing for Beijing's vision to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, days after China indicated it will skip an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that Russia and Ukraine have separately "affirmed most of the content" of the principles for a political solution that were laid out by China and Brazil in a joint statement last month.

"The document called for an international conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine – an alternative to Kyiv's peace plan which is backed by Western nations and due to be discussed at the Swiss gathering this month. Russia has not been invited," Bloomberg said.

Wang said that "conditions are not yet ready for peace talks," adding that China will "make its own decisions" on participation in such meetings.

The diplomat did not specifically address Ukraine's core demand that Russia withdraw from all of its territory annexed since 2014 before any negotiations can start.