Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

Ukraine is asking its partners to consider the possibility of countries shooting down from their territory Russian missiles fired against Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There is not a single legal, security or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down from their territory Russian missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Those who say that such actions would be an escalation are manipulating," he said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister also stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly heard the argument about the need to avoid escalation, but the only party that is engaged in escalation is the Russian Federation.

"Firstly, we are really asking our partners to consider the possibility that Russian missiles – not Russian planes with pilots on board – but pieces of iron that bring death from the Russian Federation to Ukraine, so that they are intercepted from the territory of our partner countries. There is an alternative solution to this – if you don't want to do this, just provide us with all the necessary means for this – we will place them on the territory of Ukraine and we will intercept these missiles on our own," he said.

According to Kuleba, these are air defense systems and combat aircraft with the appropriate technical capabilities.

"And taking a position in which we will not hand over air defense and will not support the shooting down of Russian missiles from our territory over the territory of Ukraine is the position of appeasing the aggressor," he said.