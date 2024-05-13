Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

The forces of the units of the Third Assault Brigade and the adjacent 66th separate mechanized brigade, the 77th separate airborne brigade of the airborne troops destroyed turtle tanks and IFV-2 of the enemy, the press service of the 3rd separate Assault Brigade reports.

“Three pieces of equipment were irretrievably destroyed and four more were hit. The enemy fled into plantings, but some of the personnel were found and purged - minus up to a platoon of Russian infantry, not counting the crews. The entire assault unit of the enemy was defeated, and the enemy's goals of breaking through on the front line were not achieved,” the Telegram channel says.

The brigade said that the occupiers were hit by strike drones and brigade artillery.