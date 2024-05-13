Facts

21:18 13.05.2024

Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

The forces of the units of the Third Assault Brigade and the adjacent 66th separate mechanized brigade, the 77th separate airborne brigade of the airborne troops destroyed turtle tanks and IFV-2 of the enemy, the press service of the 3rd separate Assault Brigade reports.

“Three pieces of equipment were irretrievably destroyed and four more were hit. The enemy fled into plantings, but some of the personnel were found and purged - minus up to a platoon of Russian infantry, not counting the crews. The entire assault unit of the enemy was defeated, and the enemy's goals of breaking through on the front line were not achieved,” the Telegram channel says.

The brigade said that the occupiers were hit by strike drones and brigade artillery.

Tags: #soldiers #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

20:53 13.05.2024
Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

20:36 13.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

20:21 13.05.2024
About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

19:06 13.05.2024
Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

18:47 13.05.2024
One civilian killed, three wounded as occupation forces attack farm in Korotychi – Synehubov

One civilian killed, three wounded as occupation forces attack farm in Korotychi – Synehubov

18:04 13.05.2024
Number of people injured in Vovchansk rises to five - prosecutor's office

Number of people injured in Vovchansk rises to five - prosecutor's office

18:02 13.05.2024
Defense Council of Kharkiv region decides to forcibly evacuate orphaned children, children deprived of parental care from border communities

Defense Council of Kharkiv region decides to forcibly evacuate orphaned children, children deprived of parental care from border communities

17:20 13.05.2024
Enemy has partial success near Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, advancement stopped – AFU General Staff

Enemy has partial success near Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, advancement stopped – AFU General Staff

17:13 13.05.2024
Occupiers take civilians prisoner in Vovchnsk community, investigation launched – prosecutor's office

Occupiers take civilians prisoner in Vovchnsk community, investigation launched – prosecutor's office

17:00 13.05.2024
Several reliable defensive lines constructed in Kharkiv region, manipulations about their absence are enemy info campaigns – CCD

Several reliable defensive lines constructed in Kharkiv region, manipulations about their absence are enemy info campaigns – CCD

AD

HOT NEWS

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

LATEST

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

Serbian Embassy in Ukraine to resume work for first time since March 2022, Ukrainian-Serbian business forum will take place soon after talks with Vucic – Kuleba

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

Zelenskyy, Trudeau coordinate positions before Peace Summit

Умєров і Сирський у Києві обговорили зі старшим директором з питань Європи в Раді нацбезпеки США ситуацію на полі бою і потреби ЗСУ

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

AD
AD
AD
AD