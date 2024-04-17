Facts

18:59 17.04.2024

US aid bill for Ukraine to be voted on Saturday evening – Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced that he will bring up a bill to finance Ukraine for discussion on Saturday, April 20, CNN said.

"Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday he is sticking with his plan to put a series of foreign aid bills on the floor, including funding for Ukraine, after facing significant pressure from hardliners," CNN said.

Johnson said the vote would take place Saturday night.

