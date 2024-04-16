Occupation forces inflict airstrike on Zolochiv, two locals injured – police

Two civilians were injured as a result of a guided bomb strike against the town of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. The Russian occupation forces attacked the town at around 14:20 on Tuesday.

"Two civilians were injured: a man, 50, and a woman, 57," the media liaison department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region said.

A pre-trial investigation was launched under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.