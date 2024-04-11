Facts

10:08 11.04.2024

PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the Russian attack on Thursday targeted Ukraine's energy facilities.

"Another heavy attack by Russia, targeting critical infrastructure. The enemy used drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and Kinzhal missiles. The regions of Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kyiv were under attack.

The Russians targeted energy facilities, particularly thermal power plants. All services are dealing with the aftermath of the attack, Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

In connection with this, the Prime Minister called on partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of people.

Tags: #attack #shmyhal

