Facts

18:35 08.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

At the Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday, the main issue was Kharkiv, the protection of the city from Russian strikes and the opportunity to strengthen our air defense and electronic warfare in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Military reports on the physical protection of energy facilities and the effectiveness of shooting down drones and missiles. There will be separate tasks for our diplomats to work with partners for the sake of new air defense systems for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is working as actively as possible at the central level and in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region to restore the opportunity for people to live normally," he also wrote.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky provided information on the situation in the main combat areas. We are holding positions. The main thing now is efficient logistics. Intelligence and special services are working on new steps to reduce the Russian potential for war," the President said.

Tags: #kharkiv #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:07 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Kharkiv reliably protected

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv reliably protected

16:29 06.04.2024
One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

11:00 04.04.2024
URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

10:55 04.04.2024
Three injured as result of night attack on Kharkiv in serious condition – Synehubov

Three injured as result of night attack on Kharkiv in serious condition – Synehubov

10:21 04.04.2024
After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

19:11 02.04.2024
Construction of first underground school finished in Kharkiv

Construction of first underground school finished in Kharkiv

11:44 28.03.2024
URCS volunteers work at scene of destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attack

URCS volunteers work at scene of destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attack

21:26 27.03.2024
Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

19:57 27.03.2024
Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Russians fire at Chasiv Yar, one person killed

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

SPF completes inventory of 806,000 ha of state land, determines list of enterprises subject to priority privatization

AD
AD
AD
AD