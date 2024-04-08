Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

At the Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday, the main issue was Kharkiv, the protection of the city from Russian strikes and the opportunity to strengthen our air defense and electronic warfare in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Military reports on the physical protection of energy facilities and the effectiveness of shooting down drones and missiles. There will be separate tasks for our diplomats to work with partners for the sake of new air defense systems for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is working as actively as possible at the central level and in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region to restore the opportunity for people to live normally," he also wrote.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky provided information on the situation in the main combat areas. We are holding positions. The main thing now is efficient logistics. Intelligence and special services are working on new steps to reduce the Russian potential for war," the President said.