Defense Ministry: Electronic cabinet to be created for each person liable for military service

An electronic cabinet will be created for each person liable for military service, but the decision to use it or not is a "matter" for citizens, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko.

"An office will be created for every military serviceman, in fact it will be a ready–made option for such work, but whether to use such an electronic office or not will be the business of every male/female/citizen," she said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister noted that the electronic cabinet would allow those who are liable for military service to provide their data in any location convenient for them, or to see data about themselves that are in the register, without contacting the territorial recruitment and social support centers personally.

Chornohorenko added that the electronic register of military service personnel contains only those data of citizens that are prescribed in the law and can help reduce the number of errors in military accounting. At the same time, everyone can submit through the electronic interface the data that they consider necessary.

The Ministry of Defense plans to launch an electronic office for military service in the summer of 2024.

As reported, on April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the electronic office of a military serviceman.